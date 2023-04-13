Simon Henderson looks at highlights from the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board.

Funds for a fence

The Waikouaiti Coast Community Board has provided $800 to the Waikouaiti Bowling Club to address a rabbit problem at the club.

President Barry Soper said a fence at the southern end of the bowling green was in a state of disrepair, allowing rabbits to enter and damage the green.

The funds will allow the club to buy materials for a replacement fence.

Club members will provide volunteer labour to build it.

Recreation report

Ideas from pupils about the future of the Waikouaiti Recreation Reserve were shared at the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board public forum.

Sport Otago spaces and places lead Duane Donovan said Sport Otago staff visited Waikouaiti School in February to talk about how young people used the reserve and what they would like to see changed there.

Key findings included adjustable heights for basketball hoops, options to play tennis at the asphalt courts and the possibility of being able to play hockey.

Ideas ranged from "practical" and "possible" to "crazy".

The practical included ideas such as a walking track in the forest, better toilets and a flying fox.

The possible ideas included a paintball range, a saltwater pool and a trampoline, while the "crazy" ideas included dune buggies, an airport and a rollercoaster.

Mr Donovan said after time spent with the pupils, some recommendations for the board to consider included putting down markings for multiple sports at the asphalted area, including options for tennis courts and junior hockey, and including an adjustable basketball hoop.

Other priorities for the board to consider were a flying fox, tyre swing, tree house, bike track and playground improvements.

Tree coming down

The board has provided $1500 towards the cost of removing a pine on the eastern section of the Orokonui lagoon walk.

Blueskin Youth and Community Amenities Association administrator Mel Borrell said the track was popular and well used.

Board chairman Alasdair Morrison said the walk attracted about 3000 people a year.

The tree had become dangerous and branches were falling: "It is a real health and safety thing at the moment".