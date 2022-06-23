Winter crashes avoidable with extra care by drivers

Anthony Bond

Obviously with snow there is also ice on the road.

Over the last weekend there were about 10 crashes just within a couple of hours on Saturday morning.

This is a reminder to bear in mind that the roads will be slippery and icy, and with the shortest day of the year just passed on Tuesday visibility will also be a challenge.

As the saying goes, drive to the conditions, but be mindful that there is ice out out and about.

Mazda thefts

There has been a spate of Mazda Demios stolen in the South Dunedin area.

Often the cars are stolen for joyrides, so offenders will steal one and go for a drive in it, but then they are looking for another car to steal.

There have been complaints about drivers of these stolen cars doing donuts in parks and the like. That is their idea of fun.

If you do own a Demio look at some features such as a steering wheel lock to make it less attractive to steal to the thieves who are out and about.