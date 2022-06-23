Thursday, 23 June 2022

Winter crashes avoidable with extra care by drivers

    1. The Star

    Anthony Bond
    "The first public holiday to celebrate Matariki is tomorrow and a long weekend may be a great chance to head towards Central Otago to enjoy some skiing," writes Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin police.

    Obviously with snow there is also ice on the road.

    Over the last weekend there were about 10 crashes just within a couple of hours on Saturday morning.

    This is a reminder to bear in mind that the roads will be slippery and icy, and with the shortest day of the year just passed on Tuesday visibility will also be a challenge.

    As the saying goes, drive to the conditions, but be mindful that there is ice out out and about.

     

    Mazda thefts

    There has been a spate of Mazda Demios stolen in the South Dunedin area.

    Often the cars are stolen for joyrides, so offenders will steal one and go for a drive in it, but then they are looking for another car to steal.

    There have been complaints about drivers of these stolen cars doing donuts in parks and the like. That is their idea of fun.

    If you do own a Demio look at some features such as a steering wheel lock to make it less attractive to steal to the thieves who are out and about.

     

     

