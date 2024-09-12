Young voices

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ōtepoti pupils perform during the opening night of Otago Polyfest on Monday.

Culture, community and creativity were seen in abundance as the event returned for its 31st year this week.

Audiences at the MoreFM Arena were treated to a vibrant showcase of Māori and Pasifika artistic expression.

The event is the culmination of countless hours of hard work by performers from preschool to highschool, 128 schools and other educational institutions across the region taking part.

Otago Polyfest concludes tomorrow with performances scheduled throughout the day until the late afternoon.