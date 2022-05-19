Youth space to host bands on closing night

Young local musicians Lochie Ing-Aram and Dan O’Brien perform during last week’s open mic session. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The two-week Ōtepoti Youth Space pop-up has been popular, with the city’s young people turning out for workshops, poetry, music and an art exhibition. Ōtepoti Youth Space co-ordinator Jo Taylor said last Friday night’s open mic session featured a mix of poetry recitals and songs, with several young people appearing on stage for the first time.

The first band night was held on Saturday and attracted about 30 people, though only one of the three scheduled youth bands were able to perform due to illness.

"We were fortunate that our spaces were filled with youth attending the space that afternoon and a guest appearance from our security guard," Ms Taylor said.

"The crowd was not disappointed as all acts were fantastic.

"Courage was shown by all and they have given us a taste of how much talent there is around Dunedin’s youth."

This Friday is the final open mic night at the Ōtepoti Youth Space, at 20 Princes St, and there has been a lot of interest from potential performers.

At 6pm on Friday, voting will close for the "people’s choice" award in the rangatahi exhibition, and people are invited to come in and make their vote count.

Saturday will be the final night at the youth space, and will feature four young bands, performing from 6.30pm.

On the bill will be Eevee Azorius, Allophones, Typical Melanoma, and Sense of Time.



BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz