37 possible traffic light breaches

Thirty-seven possible breaches of the Covid-19 traffic light system were reported in Otago and Southland over the Christmas-New Year period, the latest figures reveal.

WorkSafe updated its data on the traffic light system recently, which found there were 19 possible breaches in Otago and 18 in Southland between December 23, 2021, and January 13 this year.

Since December 3, when the traffic light system came into effect, there have been a total of 87 possible breaches reported in the two regions.

However, the workplace health and safety regulator confirmed yesterday that no infringement notices had been handed out

in the two regions.

‘‘WorkSafe is seeing a high level of compliance in these regions,’’ it said.

The possible breaches might have included issues around face mask use, physical distancing rules, QR code compliance and vaccine pass requirements.

Nationally, two businesses — Auckland gym Oliver MMA and Christchurch vegetarian restaurant Lotus-Heart — have been prosecuted for breaches.

The gym was fined $12,000 for knowingly allowing unvaccinated staff to work.

The restaurant was fined $20,000 for multiple Covid-19 rule breaches, which included failing to properly display My Vaccine Pass signs.

Canterbury-West Coast was the region with the most reports over the holiday period with 91 possible breaches.

It was followed by Bay of Plenty with 88 reports and Wellington with 61.

WorkSafe is expected to update the numbers again later this week.