40-year-old motorcycle business closes

A "poor economic climate" has resulted in the closure of a nearly 40-year-old Dunedin motorcycle business.

MCR Motorcycle Replacements, which supplied new Yamaha and Royal Enfield models, has had a presence in Dunedin since the mid-1980s.

The current owner, who declined to give his name, confirmed the business officially closed last Friday.

He had operated it for the past two and a-half years and it closed "due to a poor economic climate", he said.

The motorcycle retailer started out in North Rd, was later based in Hillside Rd and Maclaggan St, before settling at the Crawford St premises — next to the former Sammy’s venue.

According to its website, the business began as a "motorcycle wrecker" before it was bought and rebranded by previous owner Rick Jamieson in 2004 and started selling motorcycles.

It later became an authorised Yamaha dealership for off-road, road and farm motorcycles.

Super Soco electric motorcycles, mopeds and Peugeot scooters were later added to its range.

It also sold a range of second-hand motorcycles, including Ducatis and Harley-Davidsons.

The business changed hands in 2023.

