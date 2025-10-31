Friday, 31 October 2025

40-year-old motorcycle business closes

    By Tim Scott
    1. Business

    MCR Motorcycle Replacements, at 79 Crawford St, closed its doors last week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    A "poor economic climate" has resulted in the closure of a nearly 40-year-old Dunedin motorcycle business.

    MCR Motorcycle Replacements, which supplied new Yamaha and Royal Enfield models, has had a presence in Dunedin since the mid-1980s.

    The current owner, who declined to give his name, confirmed the business officially closed last Friday.

    He had operated it for the past two and a-half years and it closed "due to a poor economic climate", he said.

    The motorcycle retailer started out in North Rd, was later based in Hillside Rd and Maclaggan St, before settling at the Crawford St premises — next to the former Sammy’s venue.

    According to its website, the business began as a "motorcycle wrecker" before it was bought and rebranded by previous owner Rick Jamieson in 2004 and started selling motorcycles.

    A Yamaha motorcycle sits among a display at the now closed MCR Motorcycle Replacements premises...
    It later became an authorised Yamaha dealership for off-road, road and farm motorcycles.

    Super Soco electric motorcycles, mopeds and Peugeot scooters were later added to its range.

    It also sold a range of second-hand motorcycles, including Ducatis and Harley-Davidsons.

    The business changed hands in 2023.

