50% Nature Film NZ stake to Singapore

Kyle Murdoch, who has sold a 50% stake in Nature Film New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Singapore-based producer IFA Media Holdings has taken a 50% stake in Dunedin company Nature Film New Zealand Ltd.

Financial details of the deal, which was completed earlier this month, were not disclosed.

The transaction included an option for further investment in future.

IFA is an independently owned production group that has offices across Asia in Singapore, Beijing, Taiwan and Bangkok.

It specialises in both scripted and unscripted productions, including the breakout hit The Teenage Psychic for HBO, World’s Biggest Drug Lord for WBD, Midnight Asia for Netflix and Monster Fish for National Geographic.

Nature Film NZ was founded in 2021 by former NHNZ Ltd managing director Kyle Murdoch.

Mr Murdoch would remain managing director of Nature Film but would take responsibility for commercial strategy at the IFA group level, a statement said.

Mr Murdoch said those at IFA were smart, ambitious creatives and the operation was run with a creative purpose.

"It’s so refreshing to work with an organisation that has a clear vision on story-telling and I’m really excited to see where we can take our company."

The acquisition broadened IFA’s reach to a wider Asia-Pacific remit and brought complementary expertise in non-fiction production.

