Air NZ halts flights to New Caledonia

Air NZ customers who have flights booked to New Caledonia can apply for a full refund. Photo: RNZ

Air New Zealand is pausing its Auckland to Nouméa service due to ongoing violent unrest in New Caledonia.

The Nouméa-La Tontouta International Airport has been closed since destructive riots broke out in New Caledonia on May 13 as protest barricades blocked the main road between the airport and city.

The closure of the airport made it challenging for the service to continue, Air NZ short-haul general manager Jeremy O'Brien said today.

Customers with flights booked to New Caledonia could apply for a full refund.

"Customers booked directly with Air New Zealand to travel to Nouméa will have their flights automatically held in credit. Due to limited options and continued uncertainty in the region, customers will not be rebooked on flights to Nouméa via alternative services."

Air NZ planned to return to Nouméa after September 28.

On June 5, some international commercial flights resumed from Nouméa.

Air Calédonie International has put on a limited number of international flights.

But Air NZ said the airport had not technically reopened.

Six flights last month brought more than 250 New Zealanders home after they were stranded in New Caledonia when the airport closed.