Saturday, 10 April 2021

Air NZ launches Tasmania flight

    1. Business

    airnzhherald.jpg

    Photo: NZ Herald
    Photo: NZ Herald
    Kiwis will be able to fly direct to Tasmania from April 22, after Air New Zealand revealed the start date for the new service.

    The new Hobart-Auckland link gives Kiwis direct passage to the Apple Isle, and allows Tasmanians to bypass the mainland when travelling to New Zealand.

    It is Tasmania's first regularly scheduled international route in 25 years.

    The kick off comes swiftly after the start of the transtasman bubble, which will allow quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand, as of April 19.

    Return flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, departing Auckland at 9am NZDT, and Hobart at 12:30pm AEDT.

    Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran the airline was proud to add its 10th Australian destination.

    "It's really exciting to be launching a new route alongside reopening our other Australian ports after a year of being predominantly a domestic airline," he said.

    The flight time for the trip has been listed at four hours heading to Hobart and three and a half hours on the return flight.

    Prices for the inaugural flight are in line with other transtasman journeys, costing $NZ615 return as of early on Saturday morning.

    AAP
