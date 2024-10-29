ASB Bank services back after outage

ASB Bank services are back up and running after customers reported issues accessing the bank’s mobile app and online banking services on Saturday morning.

In an update on X, the bank said the ASB mobile app and other online banking services were now back up and running as normal.

Earlier on Saturday, it said it was aware some customers were having issues accessing the ASB mobile app and other online banking services.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"Credit and debit card payments are not affected.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

There were more than 5000 reports of ASB Bank outages across New Zealand, according to Downdetector, a site which monitors internet outages.