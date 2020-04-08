Aviation service company closing 3 sites

Aviation servicing and sales company Oceania Aviation has decided to shut its facilities in Dunedin, Queenstown and Nelson.

The company, which employs more than 180 workers in five locations throughout the country, would not say how many staff would be made redundant because of the closures.

It said a consultation process with staff was under way.

"On Friday, we announced that the business has been forced to make the difficult decision of closing our maintenance facilities located in Nelson, Dunedin and Queenstown," Oceania Aviation chief executive Nick Mair said.

"As a result of these closures, the business is considering the possibility of redundancy for some of our staff."

The company has nine facilities in five cities. The other two locations are Auckland and Hamilton.

Mr Mair said the company had tried to avoid redundancies but it still had to cut costs further.

"Despite our best efforts to prevent this situation, which have included all members of the leadership team taking a significant voluntary reduction in salary and our adoption of the Government’s wage subsidy, the business still finds itself in a position where we have to consider other ways to reduce costs and remain viable.

"The Covid-19 crisis has created an unimaginable situation for many New Zealand businesses and we are saddened to see the widespread effect on our team.

"We are doing everything we can to support all those involved as we work through the consultation process.”