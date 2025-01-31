Beer accounts for almost 1% of GDP - report

Photo: Getty Images

A new report looking at the economic impact of the brewing industry has found it is contributing $3.58 billion to the country's annual GDP.

The report, from the Brewers Association of New Zealand and the Brewers Guild of New Zealand, Brewing in New Zealand - Industry Report, looked at the brewing sector's impact on the economy, tourism, and regional communities.

The report found the sector's contribution to the annual GDP was just shy of 1 percent, at 0.9 percent.

The industry also generated $1.7b of tax revenue for the government each year, including $881 million from excise and GST, and supported more than 35,200 jobs.

"This report underscores the brewing industry's significance as a cornerstone of the New Zealand economy," said Brewers Association executive director Dylan Firth.

"The industry's high employment impact and substantial tax contributions highlight its importance not only to government revenues but also to communities across the country."

Auckland dominated the brewing landscape with 42 percent of GDP contributions and 40 percent of brewing-related employment. The region is home to large scale brewers like Lion, DB, and Asahi.

Meanwhile Canterbury and Wellington each contributed 12 percent to beer-related employment, which the report said highlighted their importance as key brewing hubs.

In Waikato and Otago, breweries were also thriving, with Waikato contributing $263m and Otago $188m to GDP.

"Locally brewed beer is a source of regional pride, driving tourism and community initiatives. From the thriving craft breweries of Otago to the innovative exporters in Taranaki, this report highlights the diverse and vibrant role of brewing in shaping regional economies," said Brewers Guild executive director Melanie Kees.

The industry is also a key player in tourism, the report found, with more than 60 percent of breweries engaged in tourism, and nearly 80 percent offering taprooms.