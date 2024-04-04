Boom season for Canterbury resort town

The Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is a busy place. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Hanmer Springs is booming as Kiwis spend their holidays closer to home.

Hurunui Tourism product development manager Graeme Abbot said the domestic market had grown and he expected the town to be back to pre-Covid levels by Christmas.

"We are not quite back to pre-Covid levels. We thought it would take a good three years to get the international market back, so we are doing pretty well.

"Talking to the accommodation and hospitality businesses, they all seem to be doing pretty well and forward bookings seem pretty positive."

Businesses have been impacted by power outages, but the Hanmer basin has come through the fire season largely unscathed.

The town has a permanent population of around 1000 people, but it can swell to more than 5000 in the weekend.

Events like the recent Hanmer MotorFest, the new Bandquet music festival, and the running and multisport events, consistently draw visitors to the town.

Mr Abbot said there was a growing number of attractions in the village, with Manuka Skies now offering a dark sky experience.

Manuka Skies started up last year offering a stargazing experience, with the goal of setting up an observatory on Mt Rodney for private and community use.

The hot pools, winter skiing, mountain bike and walking trails continue to be the biggest drawcards.

Hanmer Springs is a tourism town with a village feel. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A new Hanmer Forest sculpture walk was challenging the Conical Hill loop track as "the busiest walk", while disc golf was also proving to be popular, Mr Abbot said.

Hanmer Holiday Homes owner Jason Fletcher said Hanmer tended to do well in a recession, as New Zealanders opted to visit the tourist town in preference to heading overseas.

But people were "a bit more cautious", leading to a change in the nature of bookings.

"Forward bookings used to be six months in advance and then it became six weeks, but now it is six days in advance, so there are a lot more last minute bookings," he said.

Mr Fletcher said about 80 percent of his business was from Canterbury visitors, which remained strong.

Just 10% of the market was international, so he had not noticed any significant increase in overseas visitors.

Guest surveys indicated the thermal pools and forest walks were the most popular activities for Hanmer Holiday Homes guests.

Dining, retail therapy, mountain biking and relaxation were also popular.

Hurunui Tourism is a partnership between the Hurunui District Council and tourism operators.

- By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air