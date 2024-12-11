ES defends hunt

A southern council is defending its $34,000 spend on a wallaby hunt despite never finding the rogue animal.

In September, Environment Southland was notified of a reported sighting near the Waiau River control gate in the Te Anau Basin, prompting an extensive search.

While droppings were discovered which likely belonged to a wallaby, no animals were found.

This week, the Taxpayers’ Union released a Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act (LGOIMA) response from the council showing the cost of the hunt came to $34,216, which included both contractor and staff costs.

That excluded money spent by Tipu Ma toro National Wallaby Eradication Programme, which also assisted in the search.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Lucy Hicks said the regional council was required to take sightings seriously.

Wallabies were capable of having a big impact on both Southland’s economy and biodiversity, she said.

Ms Hicks said it was reassuring not to find an indication of a wallaby population as a result, and thanked the community for their vigilance.