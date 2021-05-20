Budget 2021: Millions for Hillside to build wagons

Dunedin's Hillside Workshop. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin's Hillside Workshop will receive an $85 million boost for new facilities to assemble wagons.

The funding, part of the 2021 Budget announcement made this afternoon, will see the workshop assembling about 1500 wagons.

State Owned Enterprises Minister Dr David Clark said the investment meant local jobs, rebuilding expertise, youth training opportunities, a boost to Otago’s economy, and a more self-reliant railway.

“The Hillside Workshops have been an important part of Dunedin's history and economy for over 100 years and we’re building off the nearly $20 million investment we made in 2019 to re-establish them as a mechanical hub.''

Transport Minister Michael Wood said about 445 jobs would be created between Hillside and a new South Island Mechanical Maintenance Hub in Christchurch.

The Hillside investment alone will support up to 150 construction jobs and up to 45 operational KiwiRail jobs, including apprenticeships.

“Covid-19 supply chain disruptions have reinforced the importance of having a resilient and reliable rail freight network.

“The new locomotives, wagons and critical track maintenance from the Budget will help us move more freight efficiently, reducing emissions and congestion. On average, every tonne of freight moved by rail produces at least 70 percent less carbon emissions compared with heavy road freight. This helps with New Zealand’s crucial transition to a low carbon economy.''

The move confirms a pitch made by KiwiRail in December, which the Otago Daily Times revealed earlier this month.

Leaked documents showed KiwiRail wanted $90m for Hillside, comprised of $55 million for the premises and assembly plant, and $35 million for operations.

KiwiRail predicted it would create an estimated 150 construction jobs, 40-50 assembly jobs, and up to $21 million in indirect and direct economic benefits.