Building firm director accused of ripping off homeowners

By Mary Argue of RNZ

Police are investigating the director of a construction company accused by homeowners of taking tens of thousands of dollars before going to ground.

Former clients of Enzed Construction told RNZ in August they'd paid money upfront for work that was done poorly, or not at all.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has confirmed it's also taking a look at the company, which is now under threat of removal from the Companies Office register.

The company's director Hemi Arapeta Tiopira has not responded to RNZ's multiple requests for comment.

Police investigating

Documents shared with RNZ earlier this year show payments to the company and it's director Tiopira - known as James - exceeded $60,000.

Several former clients - from Wellington, Waipukurau and Lower Hutt - outlined similar stories after contracting Enzed Contruction to repile their homes.

They spoke of Tiopira's eagerness to quote the job, professionalism and the initial flurry of activity after the deposit - about 50 percent - was paid.

Warren Fitzgerald looking at the uncompleted work at his property. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

They said a request for more money upfront followed, but then after a series of delays and excuses - including Tiopira claiming he had been in car crashes, his mum was sick, he'd had a diabetes diagnosis - they were offered a refund that never materialised.

Two former Enzed Construction clients said they filed police reports after Tiopira stopped turning up to the worksite and responding to calls.

Police have since opened an investigation.

A police spokesperson said police received "supplementary information from the victim which has prompted police to investigate. Enquiries are ongoing".

MBIE investigates complaint

The revelation comes amid another investigation into Tiopira by MBIE and a move by MBIE's Business Registries, commonly known as the New Zealand Companies Office, to remove the company from the Companies Register.

MBIE's occupational regulation manager Duncan Connor confirmed the agency had received a complaint alleging Tiopira carried out restricted building work without a licence or supervision.

"As this is part of an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further as that may prejudice the outcome."

On 16 October, Enzed Construction received a 'Notice of Intent to Remove' from the Companies Register under section 318 of the Companies Act 1993.

The Act cites several reasons for removal, including amalgamation, a belief the company (or its director or shareholders) has "failed in a persistent or serious way" to comply with its duties, and liquidation.

MBIE's Business Registries manager Bolen Ng said a request for more information was sent to Enzed Construction on 29 August, asking for the director's proof of identity and address.

A response was required by 15 September.

When that failed to materialise, he said the office moved to remove the company from the register.

Objections to the removal could be made until 19 November, as of Friday 17 October no objections had been received, Ng said.

The man who identified himself as Enzed Construction's director James Tiopira. Photo: Supplied

Former Enzed Construction client, Warren Fitzgerald was interested to learn MBIE were investigating.

To date, Fitzgerald has received no money or communication from Tiopira - and neither have the other clients who spoke to RNZ.

Lower Hutt resident Patrice Lobb felt they'd exhausted all avenues.

"It died a death. We've just put it behind us now, and we're just carrying on."

Valerie Huxley, whose husband died during her dealings with Enzed Construction, said a new company had just finished repiling her home.

"I hate paying for things twice, but it has to be done."