Business expo held

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Polytechnic’s Mike Waddell shows off what his organisation’s brew school has to offer at its display at the Otago Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo in Dunedin last night.

The annual expo was postponed because of Covid-19 earlier in the year.

The event, held in partnership between the chamber, polytechnic and the Otago Daily Times, was originally scheduled for August.

About 30 local businesses were at the event at Otago Polytechnic’s The Hub space, where there were displays for people to learn about the various operations in the city.

Businesses on display included debt management companies, not-for-profit enterprises, government agencies, insurance companies and IT services.