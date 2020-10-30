Business expo held

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual expo was postponed because of Covid-19 earlier in the year.
The event, held in partnership between the chamber, polytechnic and the Otago Daily Times, was originally scheduled for August.
About 30 local businesses were at the event at Otago Polytechnic’s The Hub space, where there were displays for people to learn about the various operations in the city.
Businesses on display included debt management companies, not-for-profit enterprises, government agencies, insurance companies and IT services.