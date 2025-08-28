New option for businesses sending parcels to US

NZ Post has set up a commercial sending option allowing Kiwi businesses to resume sending parcels to the US. Photo: ODT files

NZ Post services to the United States will resume for businesses due to a new commercial sending option - but other customers will need to wait.

The postal service had temporarily suspended parcel services to the US because of confusion caused by the Trump administration's tariff regime.

NZ Post said it had now set up a commercial sending option allowing Kiwi businesses to resume sending parcels.

Business owners had voiced concern about the suspension and impact it would have on their income.

Jared Handcock, NZ Post's general manager of Export and International Solutions, said the sending option would be available for new and existing businesses with an NZ Post account.

Work was ongoing to restore all sending options, including personal gifts to the US, he said.

"We're doing everything we can to make sending gifts and other items through our retail stores possible again soon.

"We will update customers as soon as we have this available. We expect this to be in the next week or so."

The tariff changes meant multiple updates were needed on how items were declared, processed and taxed, he said.

"To ensure compliance, sending was suspended while the required changes are made across our processes and systems."

From August 29, items sent from New Zealand to the US would be subject to duties and taxes, regardless of value, with the exemption of gifts.

Businesses interested in opening an account with NZ Post could find out more on the NZ Post website.