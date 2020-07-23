Thursday, 23 July 2020

Businesses receive cars

    1. Business

    New wheels for Jess Dalton (left), Derek Morrison (middle) and beekeepers Karen and Sam Dunn with...
    New wheels for Jess Dalton (left), Derek Morrison (middle) and beekeepers Karen and Sam Dunn with their daughter Phoebe. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Three new cars for three grateful small Dunedin businesses.

    Baby On The Move, Surf Journal and Sweet As New Zealand Honey were the three recipients in Dunedin.

    Cooke Howlison is giving the companies each a Toyota Highlander lease for a year.

    "It’ll help by freeing up some cash by selling my existing vehicles so I can put that money towards advertising and different ways to make the shop run in the current climate," Baby On The Move owner Jess Dalton said.

    Karen and Sam Dunn, from Sweet As New Zealand Honey, said they were close to going out of business after their car broke down and was out of action for eight months.

    "Having a reliable vehicle means we won’t have that stress or worry to hold us up or stop us from working," Mr Dunn said.

    The Toyota Highlander was the ultimate surfer’s car, Surf Journal founder Derek Morrison said.

    "[It’s] the number one car for every surfer. It’s on their wishlist, their dream car."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter