Businesses receive cars

New wheels for Jess Dalton (left), Derek Morrison (middle) and beekeepers Karen and Sam Dunn with their daughter Phoebe. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Three new cars for three grateful small Dunedin businesses.

Baby On The Move, Surf Journal and Sweet As New Zealand Honey were the three recipients in Dunedin.

Cooke Howlison is giving the companies each a Toyota Highlander lease for a year.

"It’ll help by freeing up some cash by selling my existing vehicles so I can put that money towards advertising and different ways to make the shop run in the current climate," Baby On The Move owner Jess Dalton said.

Karen and Sam Dunn, from Sweet As New Zealand Honey, said they were close to going out of business after their car broke down and was out of action for eight months.

"Having a reliable vehicle means we won’t have that stress or worry to hold us up or stop us from working," Mr Dunn said.

The Toyota Highlander was the ultimate surfer’s car, Surf Journal founder Derek Morrison said.

"[It’s] the number one car for every surfer. It’s on their wishlist, their dream car."