Cadbury Caramilk back on shelves

Photo: NZ Herald

A New Zealand chocolate favourite is back on supermarket shelves.

Cadbury Caramilk is available again for a limited time, the company announced today.

Cadbury, owned by US multinational confectionery firm Mondelez, experienced strong demand in July last year for the caramelised white chocolate that was discontinued in 1994 when it released a limited-edition run of a million bars.

Some of the chocolate blocks were auctioned on TradeMe and sold for up to $50.

In total, $3 million worth of stock - 1 million blocks - was sold in three weeks last year.

The blocks are being sold at Countdown, Pak'nSave, New World, The Warehouse and other confectionery retailers from today. The recommended retail price is $4.69.

Meanwhile, two chocoholics have contributed nearly $2000 to charity after winning auctions for the limited edition 'Caramilk' chocolate.

The New Zealanders got their hands on a 64-block case each of Cadbury Caramilk, before it returned to stores, after winning two charity Trade Me auctions.

Cadbury donated two of the first cases of 64 blocks to community partners Make-A-Wish New Zealand and Paralympics New Zealand to auction off.

The charities raised $1755 in their auctions.

Cadbury topped up the totals pledged by the auction winners to $10,000 for each charity.

"We would like to thank the public for their generosity in bidding to win a case of Cadbury Caramilk and raising money for Make-a-Wish New Zealand and Paralympics New Zealand," Cadbury New Zealand Country Head James Kane said.

"When Cadbury Caramilk returned last year, it sold out in just three weeks, so we are excited to be bringing it back again for even more Kiwis to enjoy."