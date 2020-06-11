Call for more respect

The Warehouse is planning to axe its Dunedin Central store. Photo: ODT files

A human rights commissioner has called on businesses planning closures in the wake of Covid-19, such as The Warehouse, to treat workers with more dignity and respect.

The Warehouse has put out a proposal to shut six stores on August 31, including the Dunedin central site, which employs 42 people. The job losses nationwide could be about 1000.

Last week Bunnings said it planned to close seven of its stores and the announcements have raised the ire of Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo.

“It is disheartening to hear the daily news of workers being made redundant, sometimes with very little notice,” she said.

“I call on all our business leaders to remember that your staff and the taxpayer have been and remain on this difficult journey with you.’’

Dr Sumeo is one of the Human Rights Commission’s four commissioners.

She said workers needed to be treated in good faith and with dignity and respect

and ‘‘when absolutely necessary’’ be provided with ‘‘time to prepare themselves and their families for the crisis of a job and income loss’’.

First Union organiser for Otago Sonja Mitchell said staff at The Warehouse in central Dunedin were unhappy about being told about the proposal at the start of a work day. They had to take calls from the public, family and friends about it while trying to deal with the news.

Dr Sumeo also emphasised young people and students were among the many who had lost their jobs or prospects of a job upon graduating due to the pandemic.

“Our young people, graduates and international students are also struggling like many ordinary Kiwis out there. Their jobs are usually the first to go as employers begin to tighten their purse strings.

“These young people rely on training, apprenticeships and flexible working arrangements in an already difficult and fraught labour market.”

She also wanted employers to be more flexible and open to employing those who were already disadvantaged such as Maori and Pacific people.

