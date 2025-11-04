Chch poised for record overseas arrivals

China Southern Airlines is increasing capacity by 29% into Christchurch Airport, offering over 60,000 seats this summer. PHOTOS: CHRISTCHURCH AIRPORT

Christchurch Airport is preparing for record-breaking international passenger arrivals landing this summer.

Overall international capacity is up 15% on last season which places the airport ahead of passenger traffic before Covid.

The season started on Saturday with the arrival of passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, followed by Cathay Pacific’s return from Hong Kong yesterday.

Airport managers are crediting the strong growth to long-standing relationships developed with airline partners.

Many airlines are opting to fly earlier and more often or have introduced larger aircraft to boost seat numbers for travellers and exporters.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the surge in airline activity reflected the South Island’s appeal to visitors.

He said the extra arrivals would benefit the South Island economy and feed into tourism.

Outgoing flights would be accompanied by fresh goods including cherries and other stonefruit, salmon and shellfish.

China Southern Airlines is increasing capacity by 29%, offering over 60,000 seats this summer.

The airline’s Guangzhou service will rise from five flights a week to daily from December 18 to March 3.

Cathay Pacific is lifting capacity by 24% and bringing forward the start of its Hong Kong service by a month.

Their four flights a week through to nearly the end of March are expected to strengthen visitor numbers, trade links and connections between the South Island and Asia.

Jetstar has expanded by 49% with year-round daily Melbourne and Gold Coast services at the peak and an improved Cairns schedule.

Parent company Qantas is extending its double daily Brisbane and Melbourne flights as well as a triple daily Sydney service into next year.

Air New Zealand launched a new seasonal service this week to Adelaide and is increasing services to Auckland to feed into its international operations.

Singapore Airlines will boost year-round daily flights by four additional weekly night services to 11 flights a week from November 24.

Air New Zealand has also announced new non-stop flights between Christchurch and Rarotonga, launching in May and operating three times a week through to October.

The new service will add about 18,000 seats between Christchurch and the Cook Islands and is expected to open up tourism and business opportunities.

