Santana Minerals fast-track application begins

Santana Minerals has formally lodged a fast-track application for New Zealand’s biggest new gold project in more than four decades — a turning point for both the company and Central Otago, according to the company’s chief executive.

Nearly a year later than initially hoped, the company uploaded about 9440 pages and 135 reports and paid the $390,000 application fee. Processing of the application would begin after formal acceptance by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Santana CEO Damian Spring said the lodgement represents a turning point for both the company and the region.

“This milestone reflects years of serious technical work and deep environmental assessment by New Zealand experts. We have secured the land, completed the science, consulted locally and built a credible, long-term plan.”

More than $8 million had been spent to date on baseline and technical work, Mr Spring said.

“I’ve permitted projects under previous [resource management act] systems and the Fast-Track process demands equal, if not greater, rigour. What it does bring is certainty and that matters for investment, regional jobs, and national productivity.’’

Santana is understood to be only the second listed mining company to file a full fast-track application, making it one of the earliest projects under the new approvals’ regime.

“This isn’t simply a permit milestone. It’s a signal that New Zealand can still take high-value projects from concept to delivery with discipline, environmental stewardship and community partnership.”

In the past few months Santana had purchased, subject to OIA approval, most of Argour and 10% of Bendigo stations as well as strategically located land for water supply infrastructure and pipelines related to the proposed mine development. That would give the company freehold title to all areas affected by the proposed gold mine.

The fast-track approval process begins with referral to use the process followed by a substantive application for necessary approvals, such as Santana had lodged.

Following lodgement, the fast-track team would assess the application for completeness before it was considered by an expert panel.

The panel could invite comment and organise other information required to support their decision. They could also decide to hold a hearing .

Once satisfied the panel would issue its decision and, if approved, can set conditions for the project.

The Bendigo-Ophir project originated from a breakthrough discovery in 2021, confirming one of the most significant gold systems discovered in New Zealand in 40 years. It builds on geological work first initiated in the valley in 2012 by New Zealand geologist and director Kim Bunting.

Santana Minerals was targeting recovery of approximately 1.25 million ounces of gold from the Bendigo-Ophir development underpinned by a reserve grade of roughly 2.5 grams per tonne. The company was forecasting annual production of up to 120,000 ounces, which translated to an estimated 14-plus year mine life and a GDP of NZD $5.8 billion, Mr Spring said.

More than 60% of project returns were expected to remain in New Zealand through wages, services, tax and royalties, with initial modelling indicating hundreds of jobs during construction and long-term operating roles once mining begins.

With the application lodged, the company moves to maintain construction readiness and final engineering so development could commence seamlessly following approvals, he said.