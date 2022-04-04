Chocolate has much to teach us

Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser April Eden, of Dunedin.

Do chocolate and investing have anything in common?

Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser April Eden thinks so.

Tomorrow night , she is co-hosting an evening seminar with food design coach Jane Armour-Raudon, talking about risk profiles and asset allocation by using chocolate as an example.

Mrs Eden recently qualified as an adviser based in Dunedin and noticed people’s lack of financial literacy, particularly in the women’s wealth space.

She admitted that talking about risk profiles and asset allocation might be seen as "boring", and that was why she wanted to use chocolate as a way to engage people.

"It seemed like a good opportunity to combine something that most people love and something that most people don’t know about," she said.

In investing there were five different risk profiles ranging from conservative to aggressive, and that was where chocolate came in.

Dairy milk was "familiar and comfortable" and just about everyone liked it, which would correspond with a conservative profile.

Whereas a 70% cocoa dark chocolate, which was a bit more "risky and adventurous", would be a high growth or an aggressive portfolio.

Using the chocolate analogies was about finding a fun and interactive way for people to understand financial jargon, which could sometimes not be that easy to "wrap your head around", she said.

"We didn’t want to make it a traditional sit-down-in-the-boardroom seminar."

PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

It was about "breaking down the barriers" for those people to understand the world around them, she said.

People traditionally learnt better if they had a reference point to help cement their knowledge.

"Everyone is exposed to chocolate all the time, so hopefully it provides a trigger and a focus point."

Part of Mrs Eden’s passion for investing was also to help drive women’s financial literacy.

"I want my children to grow up knowing about financial literacy and hopefully empower others to do the same," she said.

More than 60% of New Zealand’s wealth was set to be inherited by females, but only about 5% of financial advisers were female, Mrs Eden said.

"It’s something that definitely needs to be thought about proactively and hopefully things like this can help."

Mrs Eden hoped the sessions would become a regular series.

"It would be great to help Dunedin people and Dunedin women learn more," she said,

