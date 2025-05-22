Christchurch to get more Singapore flights

Photo: Christchurch Airport

Singapore Airlines will add 46 more return flights to its Christchurch route from late November.

From November 24 until February 12, 2026, the move will add up to 23,000 extra seats on flights to Singapore across the peak summer season, driven by continued demand from South Island travellers and international visitors.

The extra flights will increase to four per week, up from three last summer. The expanded service will operate in addition to the year-round daily flights, with up to 11 weekly return services.

There will be up to 5500 seats available each week between Christchurch and Singapore.

Alongside the extra seats, there will be 64 additional tonnes of outbound freight capacity.

The Christchurch–Singapore route on the A350-900 connects via Changi Airport to destinations across Asia and Europe.

Said Gordon Bevan, Christchurch Airport general manager aeronautical development: "This service has always punched well above its weight for Christchurch.

"It’s a lifeline for our exporters, a magnet for high-value visitors, and the go-to launch pad for Kiwis heading off to Asia or Europe.

"Adding more flights just takes it up a gear, more choice, more impact, and even more reasons to love what this route brings to our city and region."

Said Justin Watson, Christchurch Airport chief executive: "Our partnership with Singapore Airlines is one of the most enduring in New Zealand aviation.

"Their commitment to Christchurch reflects the strength of this route and the loyalty of South Island travellers who have trusted it for so many years."

The additional services are part of a joint venture with Air New Zealand, with both carriers also being members of the Star Alliance network.

United Airlines, Cathay Pacific and China Southern are also all gearing up to return to Christchurch for the busy summer season, with their flights on sale now.

-APL