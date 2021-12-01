The Meat Industry Association has lambasted what is understood to be the approval of just 15 long-term critical worker visas for halal butchers, saying it shows the Govt is "tone deaf to the needs of business".
A farm training institute with a difference opened its gates in Northern Southland at the beginning of this year. Business and rural editor Sally Rae checks out how the first year of the Fairlight Foundation went.
Dealing with waste, of the human variety, might not be everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to owning a business. But, armed with plenty of toilet humour, Oamaru couple Sean and Anna Easton could not be happier, as business editor Sally Rae reports.