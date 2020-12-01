Directorship skill acknowledged

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

At an Institute of Directors function yesterday (top left): Prof Jessica Palmer (left) receives her Institute of Directors chartered member certificate from Otago-Southland branch committee chairwoman Trish Oakley.

Also attending the function are (below, from left) Kate Hesson, Sally Peart, Alan McKenzie, Lisa Van Kampen, Philippa Fotheringham and Adrienne Henderson, all of Dunedin.

The IoD, which is the country’s professional body for more than 9000 directors, aimed to inspire and equip directors with the tools and resources they needed, and connect them to knowledge, ideas, and to each other, Ms Oakley said.

The chartered designation was held by 126 members in Otago Southland — and 1420 nationally — demonstrating the person had the skills, knowledge and credibility of a competent director.

In September, Prof Palmer, who is dean of the University of Otago faculty of law, was named the branch’s emerging director for 2020.

The presentation was held as part of an IoD function at the University of Otago Business School where Prof Palmer and Stephanie Pettigrew, from Marks and Worth law firm, explained the implications of the Trusts Act 2019 — which comes into effect on January 31, 2021 — for trustees of charitable trusts and not-for-profit organisations.