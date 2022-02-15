PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Port Otago’s new rock safety fence in Beach St, Port Chalmers, is seen from Observation Point.

After more than six months, work finished earlier this week on the $500,000 fence which is designed to stop rocks falling on to traffic.

The fence, which sits 4m above the road and is 100m long, is held up by 13 posts anchored 10m into the ground.

The port also redirected stormwater discharge on the hill in order to lessen the likelihood of rocks being dislodged.

Yesterday morning, the road was fully operational again for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.