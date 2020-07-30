Thursday, 30 July 2020

Firms gain PGF apprentice funding

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Shane Jones
    A construction firm and a scaffolding company, both based out of Otago, have received Provincial Growth Fund money to help bring through apprentices.

    Cook Brothers Construction, which has its head office in Dunedin, received $1million, and Brazier Scaffolding $400,000 to employ and train apprentices.

    It is part of a $12million package that has been dished out to five businesses to operate the Government’s Regional Apprenticeship Initiative.

    It aims to create 300 apprenticeships.

    “Thanks to some fast work by the Government and regional employers, just over a month later we have approved the first five of these apprenticeship schemes,” Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said.

    TradeUp received $8million to act as a third party to help smaller firms get involved with the apprenticeship programme.

    Other companies to receive funding were HEB Construction ($1.6million) and Acrow Scaffolding ($1.4million).

    "In total, this will mean jobs and training for over 300 new apprenticeships, focusing on people who have been displaced from their jobs and Maori and Pasifika peoples," Mr Jones said.

    "They will ensure New Zealand has a pipeline of skilled workers to support regional economies in the future, help apprentices stay connected to employment and help regional communities and employers to thrive."

