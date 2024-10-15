First cruise ship docks at Port Chalmers

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The season’s first ship, Diamond Princess, with a capacity of 2670 passengers, makes it way to dock at Port Chalmers this morning.

Ninety-four cruise ships are expected throughout the season - down from 118 last year.

Early this month, the Otago Regional Council announced 358 additional bus trips on the Port Chalmers route would run on 44 days during the season.