Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Fuel tanks lifted into place

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Two 90,000 litre fuel tanks were lifted into place at Nelson Petroleum Distributors’ new station in Andersons Bay Rd yesterday morning.

    The station is set to open at the end of the month and is the company’s third self-service site in Dunedin. Its others are in Port Chalmers and Green Island.

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan said the Andersons Bay Rd site strengthened the company’s presence in the South Island, where it hopes to have 80 outlets by the end of the year.

    The NPD site is set to be followed by two Waitomo self-service fuel stops opening tomorrow.

     

     

