Gym relocation complete just in time for summer

Dunedin people wanting to get fit for summer have an extra reason to do so with the opening of a new $9million gym in the Meridian Mall just in time for the holiday season.

The gym has relocated after being at its Dowling St site for more than 40 years.

Les Mills chief executive Brett Sutton said it was the culmination of 18 months’ work, and the new site had dedicated zones for group workouts, cardio machines, free weights, Olympic lifting (including a multi-bay squat rig and lifting platforms), functional training and stretching.

Les Mills chief executive Brett Sutton shows off the company’s new gym which opened at the Meridian Mall yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The club’s changing rooms would also have contrast therapy zones, which consisted of cold plunge showers and saunas.

Mr Sutton said it chose the Meridian Mall for its convenience, access to parking and size. The gym had capacity for about 4000 members.

