Honey exports have had strong year: report

Honey exports are expected to reach $480million for 2020-21, up 13% on the previous year, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries shows.

Export volumes are expected to exceed 12,500tonnes for the year ending June 2021, up from the 10,287tonnes in 2019-20.

Exports for the year to June 2022 are expected to drop back to about 11,500tonnes as international demand starts to drop back from very high levels, the report says.

Average monthly export prices for multifloral and non-manuka honey are continuing the downward track they have been on since early 2020.

The average monthly export price for non-manuka honey has fallen below $20 per kg regularly in recent months, while the average monthly export price for multifloral manuka honey has dropped to $26 per kg in recent months.

Average prices for bulk honey have dropped significantly, with average monthly prices per kilogram to Australia and the United States falling below $5 per kg in some recent months.

Exports of honey to all New Zealand’s main markets have increased markedly this year.

Exports to China (New Zealand’s top honey market), the US and the United Kingdom are well ahead of previous years, driven by increased demand for products with health benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, and beekeepers continuing to drop prices to clear stocks, the report says.

Another driver of export volumes has been the decision by importers to store more stock in market than normal, due to disruptions to international trade such as obtaining sufficient container space for exports, it says.

While exports could drop in coming months, especially in markets where stocks are high, ongoing trade disruptions may also mean high stocks continue to be maintained in overseas markets.

Exports for 2021-22 are forecast to drop but remain higher than in 2019-20, as it is likely the current high level of stocks of honey within New Zealand will continue to be cleared, the report says.

The honey harvest for the June 2021 year is expected to be below the record harvest of 27,000tonnes in 2019-20, as many beekeepers are reporting lower production than last season due to cool and changeable weather conditions during the flowering season.

Stocks of honey within New Zealand remain high despite recent increased in export volumes.

Timaru’s Jarved Allan, of 100% Pure New Zealand Honey, was named the supreme winner of Apiculture New Zealand’s national honey competition, held at the industry’s recent annual conference.

He received four gold medals and four silver medals for a variety of honeys including liquid honey, naturally granulated honey, creamed honey, honeydew and cut comb.