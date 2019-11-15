Kiwibank cuts 1-year mortgage rate to record low

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The offer, which is effective from Monday, will be available for a limited time and requires a minimum 20% equity.
"Implications from the 'no rate change' decision were that wholesale rates increased. It's likely we'll be the outlier reducing our one-year home-loan rate but that is a position we're comfortable to hold," Chris Greig, Kiwibank general manager for borrowing and savings, said today.
"We're keen to see a continuation in the momentum we've had in growth over the past year as more New Zealanders choose to bring their banking to Kiwibank."
Kiwibank is also currently offering $3000 cash back for those that have at least $250,000 in new lending and make the switch to Kiwibank.
New Zealand's big four banks - ANZ, ASB, BNZ, and Westpac - all have a special one-year rate of 3.55%.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank left its official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1%.
But ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley, who described the move as a surprise, said he expected the OCR to fall to 0.5%.
"The most likely timing is the February and May MPS (monetary policy statement) releases."
Kiwibank also lifted its one-year term-deposit rate from 2.70% to 2.75%.