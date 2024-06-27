Kmart opens to scores of screaming fans

The wait is officially over.

After four years, Kmart has made its return to the city with its new South Dunedin store opening this morning.

An hour before it was set to open, a queue of about 30 people braved the cold and lined the outside the Andersons Bay Rd store.

When the doors did open at 8am, the number had grown closer to a hundred as screaming customers rushed inside with staff handing them trolleys.

Some customers had even made it to the checkout by 8.04am.

Customers line up, waiting for the doors to open at Kmart this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

At the front were customers Benka Page-Smith and Ariella Lucas.

The pair said they had been waiting outside the store since 4.40am, with a little help from

McDonalds, in the hopes of buying some cosmetic products.

Ms Page-Smith said she was hoping to buy an Elf Halo Glow, while Ms Lucas was eyeing up an Elf Power Grip Primer.

They had decided to line outside on the first day in case the products sold out.

"It’s going to sell out so quick," Ms Lucas said.

"There’s nowhere else in New Zealand or online or anything,’’ Ms Page-Smith said.

"It’s only down the road as well."

Ms Lucas said they planned to visit the store at least once a week.

Kmart had a lot of "cute stuff" for really cheap prices, but it was "not the same" as The Warehouse, she said.

Kmart staff welcome customers with open arms at the new Dunedin store this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The opening of the store was commemorated with a karakia (blessing) before Kmart management addressed staff.

Kmart general manager of property Ben Smith said they were not too many opportunities to open a new Kmart store, and it was one of the most exciting parts of the job.

Staff are given a pep talk ahead the opening of the new South Dunedin Kmart store this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Four years and about 97 days ago the previous Dunedin Kmart store closed, which was a "sad day for business" that left people needing to travel 200km to the store in Invercargill.

"But today no longer."

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas said it was a fantastic morning for Dunedin to welcome Kmart back "with open arms".

The previous store’s closure had left a "sizeable hole" in the city’s retail sector, she said.

"We all like a good shop at Kmart, buying those things we didn’t know we needed."

There had been huge excitement around the city about the new store’s arrival and she was looking forward to seeing the first customers come through the doors.

"When they do, I think they’ll agree it was well worth the wait."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz