Making the most of being a garage roastery

Pol Nicholson roasting coffee from his garage in Fernhill. PICTURE: WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Starting a small business right now isn’t for the faint-hearted.

But what started as a hobby in a garage in Fernhill is now a growing coffee roastery.

Black Lab Coffee co-owners Pol Nicholson and Andy Bell started the business about 18 months ago, after Covid hit.

It’s name was inspired by their black lab dog, Molly.

‘‘We were on a walk one day with our dog and we were like, ‘you know, we need a coffee, we should get back into coffee,’’’ Nicolson says.

‘‘We blew all our savings on a big roaster machine, kitted out our garage [and] had it all professionally installed.’’

Both he and Bell had worked in hospitality but had been in the wedding business for 10 years pre-Covid, and then ‘‘everyone’s work stopped’’.

Nicholson spent six months teaching himself how to use the roaster, figuring out the best blend and recruiting ‘‘guinea pigs’’ to taste-test.

‘‘When it started, it was some thing new for me to get into … I wasn’t very good at not working and I needed to find a passion again and coffee was always something that I’ve really been passionate about.’’

A key focus of the business is sustainability.

They’ve introduced reusable containers which subscribers can choose, and each time fresh coffee is delivered, they can swap their reusable container for a fresh one.

‘‘Ideally we always wanted to be plastic-free, but for a small business it’s very difficult because it’s actually quite expensive.’’

Having named their first blend ‘Tahuna’ it’s fitting Nicholson would credit the business’ success so far to the Queenstown community.

‘‘We’ve just been inundated by support … we’ve had friends do videos and photographers and everyone offering their own things and, obviously, the ongoing support from the businesses and households that keep buying from us, which is fantastic.’’

Nicholson and Bell hope one day the business can move into a place of its own with the addition of a small cafe.

