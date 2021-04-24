Minding their own business

Senior Entrepreneurs NZ (Dunedin) founder Geoff Pearman and co-organiser Sue Graham cut the cake at a function celebrating five years of the organisation at Petridish. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Geoff Pearman believes there is an unhealthy stereotype about older people in the workplace and he has made it his life mission to change it.

"You can spot them a mile away," he said.

"We talk about sexism, we talk about racism, but ageism is rife."

Mr Pearman went into business in his early 60s, running a consulting company which helps businesses here and across the Tasman deal with the issue of the "ageing workforce".

He has experienced becoming unemployed later in life.

He lost his job at age 58 and finding another one was tough, he said.

"I was not getting job interviews. It wasn’t a matter of how much skill and knowledge I had, I just wasn’t getting job interviews.

"So that’s when I decided, actually, I’m going to do my own thing."

After deciding to go into business, he was rehired by his previous employer on a short-term contract, which ended up being three years.

When Mr Pearman turned 61, the time was right for him to go into business.

Eight years on he runs a consulting firm in Australia and two in New Zealand but is winding down the Australian branch.

"Mostly because I couldn’t travel there and I’m coming up 70 ... I want to work less as well."

While he wants to work less, it has not stopped his enthusiasm for senior entrepreneurship.

His other hat is founding member and co-ordinator of Senior Entrepreneurs NZ (Dunedin).

He started the group after moving from Brisbane to Dunedin six and a-half years ago.

"I started playing with the idea because I was new to the city and didn’t know people, didn’t know how to connect with people, but I knew there was something happening in this space.

After some help from local people, the group launched five years ago.

Mr Pearman describes the group as a "loose network".

"I didn’t want to start an organisation with structure.

"Like we’re still not incorporated — we probably never will be ... We don’t have a bank account."

The idea was to do something different from what others within the entrepreneur ecosystem did, he said.

"So we don’t run workshops. If you want a workshop, you can go to the chamber (Otago Chamber of Commerce).

"There is no business cards stuck under your nose, nothing pitched at you.

"It’s not that type of group."

Mr Pearman can’t put a number on how many people are in the group and given its "loose" nature nor does he want to.

The group catches up at Dunedin’s Petridish on the fourth Thursday of every month but members get together at other times.

"Outside of that time there is a hell of a lot of coffee drunk."

Asked whether people questioned why he would want to go into business later in life, Mr Pearman said it was a "very, very common" comment.

Another one of Mr Pearman’s hats is as part of a five-year Massey University research project looking into senior entrepreneurship in New Zealand.

He called into question a stereotype called the "20 plus 40 plus 10 rule".

"It’s 20 years of educational training, 40 years of work and getting ahead and then 10-plus years of the golden dream retirement.

However, people were "living much longer, up to 25 years longer than what we did a hundred years ago".

"Yet we still use this model of you’re gonna pop your cogs at 70."

He was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and seniors in last year’s New Year’s Honours.

He believed employers in New Zealand overlooked the value seniors added to businesses, Mr Pearson said.

Peter Baldwin of Share the Moment. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Peter Baldwin refers to himself as a "Covid casualty" and he loves sharing the special moments in life.

That’s why, at the age of 61, he started "Share the Moment", a company that livestreams people’s special moments in life.

As Covid-19 brought events to a halt a casualty was the audio-visual (AV) industry, which Mr Baldwin had spent the best part of 30 years working in.

In June last year, he was made redundant and he did not know what to do next.

"Being 61 and trying to get back into the workforce is tough.

"The AV industry in Dunedin is so small, so it was a case of ‘what am I going to do?"’ he said.

At a job seminar, Mr Baldwin met Sue Graham, co-organiser of Senior Entrepreneurs, who invited him to one of the monthly meetings.

"I went to a couple of their meetings. I liked what I was hearing, liked the people I was meeting.

"Mainly because it’s not your classic networking group, where you get your insurance and sales people having breakfast together and telling us how great they are.

"It’s actually genuine people who want to help genuine people."

A five-day seminar run by Petridish called "LEGIT" which had a series of guest speakers talking about getting into business helped him focus on what he wanted to set up, Mr Baldwin said.

The idea for the livestreaming business came from a combination of factors: his background the AV industry, an interest in photography and his wife Robyn being a celebrant.

"She started up 18 months ago as a celebrant and that gave me an insight to think, ‘well, hang on, there is a need here, particularly with Covid travel’."

Asked if he had experience running a business, he said "basically, no, not really."

Mr Baldwin said the LEGIT course taught him a lot about running a business and the Senior Entrepreneurs had provided great encouragement.

Demand for the business had been "a bit hit and miss".

However, it was still in the start-up phase, so having quiet times was not worrying him yet.

"The busiest week we had was four events in one week, but sometimes we have none."

The most rewarding part of the job was sharing other people’s special moments, he said.

"However, financially it’s not that rewarding yet."

Starting the business required a big investment in equipment.

He started with just a camera and a laptop, but it quickly became obvious he needed more gear and he spent about $10,000 on new equipment.

The thought of the large investment was daunting.

"We are lucky because we are mortgage free, but we still have to make a dollar to live.

"But at the same time trying to find a job at 61, and only being involved in one industry for so long, it wasn’t an easy task."

He had applied for "quite a number of jobs" after being made redundant.

"I got shortlisted for a couple, but there was a lot I didn’t hear back from.

"To be honest, I was starting to get quite depressed, so that is why I joined up with the Senior Entrepreneurs."

Juliet Wardell has started a business as ‘‘a bit of a retirement project’’. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Juliet Wardell refers to being in business as "a bit of a retirement project."

The 61-year-old has being "nursing and nurturing" people for more than 30 years.

After spending many years on the wards helping people, at the age of 55, Ms Wardell went back to the classroom to study naturopathy.

After graduating last year, she stepped into the world of business, starting up Dunedin Naturopath and Nutritionist Ltd, from the front room of her house.

While building the business, she was still casually working in aged care.

"It’s just nice to have the challenge of running a business after working as a nurse for years.

"You go to work and you get paid regardless, so this has been a nice challenge," she said.

As for previous experience in running a business, "not really, no."

She said running a business and nursing were "very different," and she was learning a lot.

"You have to do your admin, you have to be on the ball and do it regularly, so, there is a lot of time spent sitting at the computer. I didn’t realise that.

"You have to promote yourself and advertise your product, which I’m not good at but I’m learning."

Part of the business was running classes at her home and clients’ houses, as well as selling products at local markets.

"I use that as a front to promote myself. I find a lot of people that way."

The change from working for someone to being self-employed had been challenging.

"But you know, I’ve joined lots of organisations and there is a lot of support out there.

"You’ve got to network, you’ve got to put yourself out there. You can’t sit at home," she said.

One of those organisations is Senior Entrepreneurs Dunedin. Ms Wardell said the group had given her a lot of encouragement and confidence to launch her business.

"Everyone is like-minded, we’re all doing something slightly outside the box.

"The whole idea of the group is to help people have better lives and that is pretty much the whole reason we are all in business," she said.

Ms Wardell was aiming to keep the business as small as possible.

"I have my wee clinic here so it is very very simple."

Part of keeping the business small was to enable her to have a good work/life balance to enjoy other things in life.

"Naturopathy does not take over my life so I don’t have to see anyone in a week if I don’t want to.

Ms Wardell does not regret getting into business earlier in life. Now was the right time for her, she said.

"I don’t make a lot of money but I’m having a lot of fun," Ms Wardell said.

