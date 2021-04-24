Naturopathy business retirement project following nursing

juliet_wardell.jpg Juliet Wardell has started a business as ‘‘a bit of a retirement project’’. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Juliet Wardell refers to being in business as "a bit of a retirement project."

The 61-year-old has being "nursing and nurturing" people for more than 30 years.

After spending many years on the wards helping people, at the age of 55, Ms Wardell went back to the classroom to study naturopathy.

After graduating last year, she stepped into the world of business, starting up Dunedin Naturopath and Nutritionist Ltd, from the front room of her house.

While building the business, she was still casually working in aged care.

"It’s just nice to have the challenge of running a business after working as a nurse for years.

"You go to work and you get paid regardless, so this has been a nice challenge," she said.

As for previous experience in running a business, "not really, no."

She said running a business and nursing were "very different," and she was learning a lot.

"You have to do your admin, you have to be on the ball and do it regularly, so, there is a lot of time spent sitting at the computer. I didn’t realise that.

"You have to promote yourself and advertise your product, which I’m not good at but I’m learning."

Part of the business was running classes at her home and clients’ houses, as well as selling products at local markets.

"I use that as a front to promote myself. I find a lot of people that way."

The change from working for someone to being self-employed had been challenging.

"But you know, I’ve joined lots of organisations and there is a lot of support out there.

"You’ve got to network, you’ve got to put yourself out there. You can’t sit at home," she said.

One of those organisations is Senior Entrepreneurs Dunedin. Ms Wardell said the group had given her a lot of encouragement and confidence to launch her business.

"Everyone is like-minded, we’re all doing something slightly outside the box.

"The whole idea of the group is to help people have better lives and that is pretty much the whole reason we are all in business," she said.

Ms Wardell was aiming to keep the business as small as possible.

"I have my wee clinic here so it is very very simple."

Part of keeping the business small was to enable her to have a good work/life balance to enjoy other things in life.

"Naturopathy does not take over my life so I don’t have to see anyone in a week if I don’t want to.

Ms Wardell does not regret getting into business earlier in life. Now was the right time for her, she said.

"I don’t make a lot of money but I’m having a lot of fun," Ms Wardell said.

