More than $50m paid out to local firms

More than $50million has been paid out to Otago and Southland businesses so far from the Government’s Covid-19 Support Payment.
In February, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the targeted payment for businesses struggling in the Omicron outbreak.
To be eligible for three fortnightly payments of $4000 plus $400 per full-time employee, businesses had to show a 40% drop in revenue over seven days in mid-February.
Latest figures published by the Inland Revenue Department revealed in the three payments to April 12, Otago and Southland businesses claimed $50.9million for about 5000 staff.
Of that, Otago businesses claimed abut $43.1million for about 4120 employees.
Meanwhile, Southland businesses claimed $7.8million for about 800 staff.
Nationally, just over $1billion has been paid out over the three payments.
Applications for the payments close on Thursday.
-- Riley Kennedy