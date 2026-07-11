NZ and India agree strategic partnership

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi at Government House in Auckland today. Photo: Pool/NZME/Dean Purcell

New Zealand and India's Prime Ministers have "elevated" the relationship of the nations into a strategic partnership, with ambitions to double trade and bolster maritime security by 2030.

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi have agreed to a 'Roadmap to 2030', which features a number of commitments to improve investment, technology, maritime security, education, tourism, sport, agriculture, community and trade.

The agreement was struck this morning after Modi was welcomed by Luxon at Government House in Auckland.

Modi accepted the wero, or challenge, laid by members of the New Zealand Defence Force before accompanying Luxon to inspect New Zealand's Honour Guard.

Modi arrived in Auckland last night for a one-day visit. It's the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand in 40 years.

Luxon, Modi and representatives from their governments gathered in the dining room for a formal bilateral meeting.

The Prime Ministers with business leaders in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Among those at the ceremony were Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Defence Minister Chris Penk, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

One notable absentee was Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, who is visiting Singapore and Japan. His coalition party, New Zealand First, has withheld support for a free trade deal between India and New Zealand.

Luxon says the strategic partnership is a "major step" in the relationship between New Zealand and India, and signalled their ambition to "do more together".

It includes a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement between defence forces.

"New Zealand's prosperity and security depend on a stable and secure Indo-Pacific," Luxon said today.

"That's why we are stepping up practical cooperation at sea and deepening how we work together and share perspectives on maritime security."

In a joint statement, Luxon and Modi agreed to combat transnational and organised crime, including illicit drug-trafficking, financial crime, cyber-enabled crime, terrorism-related offences, people smuggling and human trafficking.

Modi will meet with prominent Labour leader Chris Hipkins, business and sports personalities this afternoon.

He is expected to address more than 10,000 people at a community event at Spark Arena in the evening to cap off his visit.