OceanaGold given consent for works

Early works at the location of the Golden Point underground portal at the Macraes gold mine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OceanaGold says it now has the consents to start developing three new parts of its Macraes gold mine in East Otago before the end of the year.

The company that runs the Macraes gold mine says it will begin work on the Golden Point underground project, Deepdell North stage three and the Frasers West expansion soon.

OceanaGold president and chief executive Michael Holmes said the three operations are expected to extend the life of the Macraes mine operation to the year 2028.

"The receipt of consents for all three projects is a testament to our 30-year history of responsible mining and outstanding environmental stewardship," he said.

The projects would result in 1.1million ounces of gold being produced over an eight-year mine life.

Open pit and underground operations were expected to produce on average 150,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold per year on a nominal basis with all-in sustaining costs of about $US1000 per ounce, the company said.

The Golden Point underground project is next to the Round Hill and Golden Point open pits, which were mined between 1990 and 2002.

The site is also host to the heritage listed Callery’s Battery, which will be preserved and protected, OceanaGold said.

The Deepdell North stage three project is an extension of the backfilled Deepdell North open pit, the Deepdell East waste rock stack and the realignment of Horse Flat Rd.

The mining company said that open pit would be mined for about two years before being rehabilitated into 10 hectares of lizard habitat.

The third development is an expansion of the Frasers open pit, which has been mined since 1998.

Macraes operation general manager, Matthew Hine, said extending the life of the mine meant the company would continue to support jobs and community partnerships, while delivering meaningful economic, social, and environmental contributions.