Popular items for novel menu

Thursday, 9 July 2020

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Judy Ling and Nareej Kumar Mothuku stand at the bar of Burger N Beast restaurant, set to open in about a month. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Burgers, pizza and bubble tea will be on the menu at a new restaurant opening in George St next month.

    Judy Ling is opening her restaurant, likely to be called Burger N Beast, at the bottom floor of Plunket House in the Knox Row area of George St.

    "I always wanted to start a new business — my own one — and now I think it’s the time," Ms Ling said.

    She said bubble tea was becoming more popular in Dunedin — and burgers and pizzas always did well.

    The vacant space she had taken was the site where hot dog restaurant EpicDog recently closed.

    Ms Ling had recruited Mac Madapati to be the manager and his friend Nareej Kumar Mothuku to work alongside him.

    They were not going to make many changes to the site.

    "It’s pretty much all settled, we just need to have a little tidy up," Ms Ling said.

    They were looking for nine to 10 staff to run the store and do deliveries.

    They were also planning a "self-delivery" system — where customers could make orders and track where they were via a technology Mr Madapati’s friend who had an IT company in India would be installing.

    Mr Madapati was not concerned about there being other burger and pizza stores around the city.

    He said they would get a chance to win customers over.

    "People here will always come to the new joints.

    "Once the people come in, you have to impress them."

    jacob.mcsweeny@odt.co.nz


     

