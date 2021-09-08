Plenty of potential for large property with rich history

Buyers of the former Tuarangi Home property could have many opportunities with the significant Ashburton property. Photo: Supplied

The former Tuarangi Home property, on the outskirts of Ashburton, is going under the hammer.

The 4.125 hectare site was once owned by businessman Paul Clark. He had the property for around 28 years. It was sold in late-July.

Mr Clark, the fourth owner, once had plans to subdivide it himself, but its potential is now up to others; the signs are up and the property will go under the hammer – unless sold prior – through Bayleys real estate from their Deans Avenue, Christchurch office.

Bayleys lead agent Mick Hydes said there had been a lot of interest nationwide in the property, which had a lot of potential.

Interested parties could arrange a viewing of the property with restrictions, he said.

The auction, on September 16, at noon, would go ahead via Zoom.

The site, which is freehold land with residential C zoning, is adjacent to the established Braebrook residential subdivision.

It has a substantial brick building of about 2590sqm which was constructed around 1901.

In its heyday, Tuarangi (named from the Maori word for old) was the former home to thousands of men and women.

The building was used as a men’s home (or infirmary) and then as a rest-home facility before it closed and moved to Cameron Street to a modern hospital with a specialised psychogeriatric care facility for the elderly.

It was also owned by the Moule/Twigger Trust, the North Canterbury Hospital Board and the Canterbury Hospital Board. A time capsule removed from the site had been given to the Ashburton Museum.

The site has many outhouses and fronts Tuarangi Road, widening to the back of the property and along the northern edge of Braebrook subdivision. Wakanui Stream, more commonly known as Mill Stream, runs through the site.

The property has been on the radar of many organisations and individuals over the years and advertising for its upcoming sale is in full swing.

“This property provides a wide range of opportunities for purchasers including redevelopment of the site in whole or part, possible utilisation of the existing building etc.”

“Bring your planners, builders, your vision and maybe your architect to maximise your opportunities with this significant Ashburton property.”