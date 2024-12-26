RNA project success prompts celebratory collaboration beer

Pacific Edge’s Tom Brew (left) celebrates the launch of a collaboration beer with Dogstar Brewing in his honour with chief executive Dr Pete Meintjes. Photo: supplied

It's a brew for a Brew who brewed a best brew.

The development of a new RNA/DNA stabilisation buffer at cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge has been celebrated in liquid form, combining a corporate milestone with a festive narrative.

The performance of the company’s Cxbladder Solution — the key stabiliser of RNA in urine — has been improved so it has a longer shelf life at customer sites and can preserve the RNA for even longer periods.

The upshot was it would improve both the company’s operations and logistics immensely, chief executive Dr Pete Meintjes said.

Tom Brew was the project’s lead and the project was nicknamed Tom’s Best Brew.

What Mr Brew did not know was that some of his colleagues, including Dr Meintjes, decided to make a collaboration beer with Dunedin’s own Dogstar Brewing.

During a presentation at a recent pre-Christmas party, Mr Brew was surprised to learn a beer had been created and he was the very first to try it.

According to its label, Tom’s Best Brew preserves and stabilises the crisp distinctive taste of the classic Pilsner and the unique flavour profile of the Abel Tasman region with Motueka hops.

Asked for his own review of the beer, Dr Meintjes said it was "definitely hoppy".

There had already been discussions about what would be created next time, although at the present stage it was hard to know how to top Mr Brew’s brew.

