Scannable secures $5.1m to help global expansion

Scannable chief executive Rob Stirling. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka-based safety equipment management system Scannable has secured $US3million ($NZ5.1m) seed funding to aid its global expansion.

In a statement yesterday, Scannable said the round was led by Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm DCM and the funding would enable the company to double its team and serve increasing demand from the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

Chief executive Rob Stirling, who has spent his career in design and manufacturing, launched Scannable in 2020; the cloud-based equipment traceability platform built to connect the ecosystem of equipment production, supply and asset management software.

It was a solution for the work at height industry challenges of staying safe and compliant while managing safety equipment, such as helmets, harnesses, ropes and carabiners.

Those were core items for equipment for work at height industries such as tree care, rope access, construction, telecommunications and renewable energy technicians.

Originally from Dunedin, Mr Stirling spent 20 years working in the UK before he and his England-born wife Sarah returned to New Zealand when the Covid-19 pandemic started to take hold in Europe.

Gene Dower joined Scannable as chief technology officer and late-stage co-founder in 2021.

The company launched its paid product a year ago.

It has already been adopted by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Rode Kors (Red Cross) Norway, and Davey Tree in the US.

It also has partnerships with safety equipment manufacturers, the latest being French rope and climbing equipment manufacturer Beal.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz