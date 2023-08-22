Self-flying electric air taxi on display in Christchurch

The Wisk Aero self-flying air taxi will be on display at the Smart Christchurch Innovation Expo next month. Photo: Newsline

The public will have a chance to get up close with one of the most advanced self-flying air taxis in the world at the Smart Christchurch Innovation Expo.

Expo organiser and Smart Christchurch City initiatives lead Grace de Leon said the Wisk Aero self-flying air taxi would be on display at Te Pae from September 10 to 11.

With its classic United States taxi colour scheme, Wisk Aero's 5th generation air taxi, known as Cora, is an autonomous, all-electric plane that can land and take off vertically.

Wisk Aero, which is based out of Mountain View, California, has been developing and testing electric aircraft since 2010 and is backed by The Boeing Company.

"This technology is ground-breaking," De Leon said.

"And, while it can take time for new innovations to become mainstream, just look at artificial intelligence, which went global almost overnight, or electric vehicles that rapidly gained a huge share of the market.

"The expo is the place to see a window to a very real future.”

Spark NZ, a major sponsor of the Christchurch City Council event, will also display its most advanced technology at its stand, including an all-terrain robot.

"Spark’s all-terrain outdoor robot could be the new, safer way forward for security patrolling with the robot decked out with surveillance cameras," De Leon said.

"Another Spark robot has an iPad ‘head’, plays videos and takes commands so expo goers can have a lot of fun there.

"It’s going to be very inspiring for people of all ages to see not only what’s possible but what’s already happening in the innovation and tech space."