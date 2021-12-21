SFF CEO appointed Pamu head

Pamu’s new chief executive, Mark Leslie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Silver Fern Farms chief operating officer Mark Leslie has been appointed chief executive of Pamu, the brand name for state-owned enterprise Landcorp.

Mr Leslie would bring ‘‘a wealth of primary sector experience’’ to the role, Pamu board chairman Dr Warren Parker said in a statement.

“The board are delighted that Mark is joining Pamu as we continue to successfully deliver our strategy. His skill set, including hands-on experience running substantial livestock and dairy operations and background in farming, will be beneficial as we work to produce higher farm-gate returns with a smaller environmental footprint, and with an ongoing focus on the wellbeing of our people, our animals and the land we farm,” Dr Parker said.

Mr Leslie has 25 years’ experience in the Agricultural Industry, including roles in operations, logistics, technology and product development, and quality assurance. Prior to joining Silver Fern Farms, he spent nearly two decades at Fonterra, including as head of the operations and supply chain component of the brand’s business in New Zealand and previously had responsibility for the operation of the 94 ingredients plants across Fonterra’s 27 sites along with the associated milk collection activities.

He has also held several board and ministerial advisory roles and chaired the Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms joint venture company Kotahi (which provides freight logistics solutions to various New Zealand exporters and importers) for six years and the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium.

Mr Leslie grew up on a dairy farm at Reporoa and has an agricultural science degree and a master of business administration, both from Massey University.

He will take over in the position in March next year, replacing Steven Carden who left last week to take up a role as managing director of NZX-listed Delegat Group.