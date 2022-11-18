South has fastest tech sector growth

Pacific Edge chairman Chris Gallaher speaks at the cancer diagnostic company’s annual meeting in Dunedin earlier this year. The company has been acknowledged with a TIN200 high-growth award. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago-Southland is the fastest-growing tech sector region in New Zealand, having recorded an impressive 26.1% growth — or $103million — this year, the annual Technology Investment Network report launched last night showed.

Six of the region’s eight TIN200 companies — the top 200 New Zealand tech export companies ranked by revenue — recorded double-digit growth.

A further four — Magic Memories, Education Perfect, Scott Technology and Pacific Edge — picked up TIN200 high-growth awards.

Magic Memories, a Queenstown-based international entertainment technology company, was a standout. It grew by 82%, or $45 million, following post-Covid-19 investment in cloud, mobile and e-commerce-based products.

The three largest TIN200 companies in the region were Scott Technology, Magic Memories and Escea.

Magic Memories and Scott Technology were both named in the companies to watch, while Pacific Edge was ranked eighth in supreme scale-ups.

The companies in the next 100 ranked between 101-200 in the TIN200 with the highest dollar value increase in revenue in the past year.

Dunedin agritech company Mastaplex, based out of the Centre for Innovation at the University of Otago, was named in the list of pipeline companies, which recognised promising TIN companies outside of the TIN200 that were in the early stage of the company life cycle.

Earlier this year, Mastaplex raised new capital to launch its mastitis diagnostic tool into further major international dairy markets.

Nationally, technology companies grew nine times faster than the general New Zealand economy in the past year. Tech exports generated $11.5billion in revenue in 2022, up 9.1% in the previous year.

Tech constituted New Zealand’s second-largest export earner behind dairy and comprised 14% of total export revenue for the year to June this year.

There were 31 companies which recorded revenue of more than $100 million, which was up from 12 in FY2012, including four companies that topped the $1 billion mark.

Total TIN200 employment was 62,718, up 10.9% on FY2021.

Auckland led the regions, earning $8 billion in revenue, while Wellington, Waikato and Canterbury drew more than $1 billion in revenue.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare topped the TIN200 list for the second year running.

In a statement, TIN head of research Alex Dickson said New Zealand tech companies were competing and winning overseas in a time of global economic uncertainty, and there was a growing sense of confidence in the sector and by those invested in it.

On its current trajectory, tech exports would hit $20.5 billion by 2027, but challenges such as attracting, training and maintaining skilled talent remained an obstacle, he said.