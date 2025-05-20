South well represented in project awards

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Breen Construction has won the supreme under $10 million award at the 2025 Commercial Project Awards for the new Scapegrace distillery in Central Otago (pictured above).

Judges said it stood out for its meticulous blend of architectural impact with precision-engineered processing facilities.

The judges particularly praised the company’s ability to deliver the project to a high standard in harsh weather conditions and under budgetary constraints, made possible through its process engineering approach.

Other southern winners included Cook Brothers for Ayrburn Arrowtown (commercial project $10m-$25m value award and tourism and leisure project category winner), and Calder Stewart Construction for Te Pou ō Mata-Au Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre (civic project category winner).