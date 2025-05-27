Liquidation leaves lenders $70k short

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin children’s clothing business that blamed its liquidation on roadworks and Covid-19 lockdowns has left creditors nearly $70,000 out of pocket.

Baby Divine Ltd was placed into liquidation in April 2023 by shareholder resolution and ceased trading, with Trevor and Emma Laing appointed liquidators.

The company was incorporated in 2015 to buy a baby and children’s clothing and accessories retail business trading by the same name, which had operated from a leased premises in Dunedin’s Centre City Mall, the liquidators’ initial report said.

It also operated an online store.

The company’s sole director and shareholder Kimberly Ellen Cross advised that Covid-19 lockdowns had negatively impacted turnover, while major roadworks had made parking and access to the store "very difficult".

After seeking professional advice, she made the "difficult decision" to place the company into liquidation, the report said.

The liquidators’ final report, released last week, said 12 creditor claims had been received in the liquidation.

"There are no funds available for distribution to any creditors."

Ms Laing yesterday said these claims totalled $67,267.28.

A previous report had listed a total of 14 preferential and unsecured creditor claims totalling $135,377.05 — including from Foodstuffs South Island and the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

But one claim was since withdrawn and two others had both been filed by the IRD, she said.

A total of $18,652 worth of assets had been realised in the liquidation.

Notice has been given to remove Baby Divine Ltd from the New Zealand Companies Register.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz